Aviation Tribune

THE national flag carrier of the Republic of Rwanda, RwandAir, has announced the suspension of its flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lusaka and Harare, amid of the global concern on Covid-19 variants most prevalent in the southern part of the African continent.

The airline said in a statement that all passengers will be rebooked onto flights to be operated when the operations on these routes resume or they will be offered a refund.