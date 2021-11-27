Rwandan Business Delegation Headed For Zim

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A High-powered business delegation from Rwanda will jet into the country Monday for an investment conference to be hosted by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).

The business delegation is expected to tour several areas in Harare scouting for investment opportunities.

The conference, which is being held in partnership with the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida), and Zimbabwe’s export trade promotion body, ZimTrade, will see the delegation visiting food processing sites, soya and cooking oil processing plants, milling sites, construction projects and information communication technology projects.

Energy and manufacturing sector projects will also form part of the tour.

Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between CZI and Rwanda Private Sector Federation in September 2021, the two parties have agreed to co-operate and establish investment and trade relationships.

“As a first step of the implementation of MoU, a business delegation from (Rwanda) will be visiting Zimbabwe from November 28 to December 3, 2021 to explore business opportunities in the Zimbabwean market and discuss opportunities for local businesses in the Rwandan market,” a CZI statement said.

Focus areas for the engagement would be on Zimbabwe product market opportunities for Rwanda, Rwanda product market opportunities for Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe investment opportunities in Rwanda, Rwanda investment opportunities in Zimbabwe, opportunities for Zimbabwe and Rwanda in terms of partnerships and joint ventures.

ZimTrade recently led a Zimbabwe business delegation to a conference in Rwanda.

A delegation from the Tourism ministry is in Rwanda, participating in that country’s tourism week. The two countries are also seeking ways of co-operating in the tourism sector.