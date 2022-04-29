Rwandese refugee in court for US$85k theft

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A Rwandese refugee is in trouble after he allegedly stole US$85,240 from a friend currently staying in the United States.

Harinditarwi John Paul (36) appeared before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody to this Friday for bail application.

According to court papers, the complainant arrived in Zimbabwe on January 12, 2005, as a refugee and was accommodated at Tongogara Refugee Camp, where he met Paul and the two became friends.

On September 18 2009, the complainant left Zimbabwe to settle in America, and whilst he was there, he maintained his friendship with Paul, who suggested that they start a transport business in Zimbabwe.

They reached a verbal agreement whereby the complainant would provide funding for commuter omnibuses, and Paul would manage the business, periodically sending the complainant profits.

On March 13 2017, the complainant transferred US$9,576 to Paul so that he could buy a Toyota Hiace in Japan, and later the same month, the complainant transferred another US$10,376 for the purchase of another vehicle.

Court heard that the complainant transferred another US$10,676 on April 4,2017 and an additional US$9,850 on June 12, 2017 for the purchase of other vehicles.

The following year in January, the complainant transferred US$10,050 and on May 9 2018 he transferred another US$9,500 and catered for all costs for the vehicles to reach Zimbabwe.

Paul allegedly registered all the vehicles in his name and never remitted the profits to the complainant, as they had verbally agreed.

The complainant subsequently filed a police report, leading to Paul’s arrest.