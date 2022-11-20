SA: 38 people, including several children, injured as bus carrying Zimbabweans overturns

Spread This News

By IOL.com

CAPE TOWN: Western Cape police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving following an accident on the N1 between Paarl and Rawsonville on Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, a bus carrying Zimbabwean nationals overturned on the highway at about 8am on Saturday.

Twigg said the bus was en route to Cape Town when the incident occurred. “The injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment,” he said. The Western Cape MEC of mobility, Daylin Mitchell, who visited the scene shortly after the crash, said about 38 people had been injured.