SA: 6 police officers accused of being part of a Beitbridge illicit cigarette ring appear before court

Spread This News

By Agencies

JOHANNESBURG: Six police officers accused of being part of a cigarette smuggling syndicate between Zimbabwe and South Africa have appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Their case has been postponed for further investigation until December 2, 2022.

The six accused police officers, Fhulufhuwani Calderon Kwinda (55), Nndivhaleni Negota (45), Naledzani Jonathan Mabalana (55), Takalani Eric Nefolovhodwe (45), Midiaifani Tshikovhele (35) and Elisa Nenzhelele (38), appeared in Musina Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption. According to NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the suspects were arrested on November 25, 2022, following a successful sting operation carried out by the SAPS. These police officers were deployed along the border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe in Musina, Limpopo. They were subsequently arrested for corruption related to the smuggling of illicit cigarettes into the country.