SA: 7 appear in court for murdering Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi

By Staff Reporter & News.24.com

JOHANNESBURG: Seven men have appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the murder of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi.

“We can confirm, as the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA], that a group of seven men appeared in court in relation to the murder of Elvis Nyathi,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 on Tuesday.

Nyathi,43, was stonned and burnt to death on 6 April in Diepsloot, Johannesburg for not having a passport by members of the infamous operation dudula.

The men face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and extortion.

Fourteen suspects were initially arrested. However, after prosecutors went through the contents of the docket, it was decided there was insufficient evidence against the other seven.

The seven accused will remain in custody until 22 April 2022 for them to acquire legal representation.

Nyathi was buried Saturday at Umvutsha park cemetery Harrisvale, Bulawayo in a state assisted funeral.

The father of 4 worked as a gardener in Johannesburg suburbs.