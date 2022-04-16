SA ‘A’ to take on Zimbabwe XI in white ball series later this month

Malibongwe Maketa will lead the South Africa 'A' team against Zimbabwe later in the month

The SA ‘A’ men’s team will undertake an outbound white ball tour to Zimbabwe from April 25 to May 10, Cricket SA (CSA) and Zimbabwe Cricket Union (ZCU) confirmed on Friday.

The tour will comprise three ODIs and five T20 matches in Harare.

“It is pleasing to us that our SA ‘A’ team will soon be back in action. The ‘A’ team is a vital part of the CSA high performance programme and a steppingstone to the Proteas team,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

“With a bumper international season coming up, it is important for us to have a healthy pipeline, filled with players who are ready and able to take their place in the senior national team if and when called up.

“It all starts in the ‘A’ team and I’m certain that this tour to Zimbabwe will shine a spotlight on the great potential that we boast as a nation. We look forward to supporting coach Malibongwe Maketa and his charges as they embark on this very necessary tour and wish them all the best.”

Schedule

Zimbabwe XI v SA ‘A’

1st ODI: April 25, Harare Sports Club

2nd ODI: April 27, Harare Sports Club

3rd ODI: April 29, Harare Sports Club

1st T20: May 2, Harare Sports Club

2nd T20: May 4, Harare Sports Club

3rd T20: May 6, Harare Sports Club

4th T20: May 9, Harare Sports Club

5th T20: May 10, Harare Sports Club