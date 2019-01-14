SA-based Buffalo Souljah challenges Chivayo, Ginimbi

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean reggae and dancehall sensation, Buffalo Souljah has challenged prominent business persons to support the local music industry.

In a thought-provoking Instagram post, the award-winning artiste called on local tycoons to fund artists and promote the growth of the music industry.

Buffalo Souljah singled out Wicknell Chivhayo, Genius Ginimbi Kadungure, Tazvi Mhaka and Frank Buyanga in his sponsorship plea.

“I challenge my brothers Ginimbi, Sir Wicknell, TazviMhaka, Frank Buyanga I use God I beg you please help the youths out there or maybe link them, with who might be interested,” he wrote.

The Zimbabwean music industry has over the years struggled from the lack of sponsorship which has stunted growth in the sector.

Souljah added that contrary to the situation in Zimbabwe, businessmen in other African countries invest in their musicians which has resulted in the emergency of megastars such as Nigeria’s Wizkid.

“This is not a handout request, but an investment and real businessmen take risks. Nigerian music and SA hip-hop didn’t just pop now,” he said.

Buffalo Souljah, real name Thabani Ndlovu, in music circles owns a record label, United Nations of Africa.

He has worked with artists across the globe including Hugh Masekela, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest and Beanie Man amongst others.

Souljah concluded his post pointing out that while he could offer any recording and airplay assistance, he lacked financial resources.

“All I can help with is the plug, but I need financial power,” he wrote.

Souljah joins many Zimbabwean artists who have challenged corporates to financially support the music industry.

Local music producer DJ Stavo recently slammed companies for spoiling a Bulawayo couple following an epic proposal in a Chicken Inn food outlet but ignoring artists’ plea for financial aid.

“The way cooperates jumped on board with this whole chicken couple thing. If they did the same to our music industry, they would have realised it’s a better long-term investment and would take the music industry to another level,” he wrote.