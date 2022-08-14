SA-based Mavengere’s art contours Zimbabweans’ migration story

Spread This News

By The Sowetan

SOUTH AFRICA: Visual artist Mandlenkosi Mavengere’s use of banknotes, overloaded buses and hawkers selling on the streets to make a living as background for his portraits paints a gloomy picture about life in his home country Zimbabwe.

The pieces are part of his current exhibition called Forces of Ambition that is on at David Krut Gallery in Maboneng, Johannesburg.

Now based in Johannesburg, the multidimensional visual artist relates the story of hardship in Zimbabwe, pushing his patriots to migrate to SA for survival.

Through his colourful pieces, he brings out a conversation and discussion on issues of migration and labour relations in contemporary society.

The subject started with him being keen on expressing his experience as an immigrant.

Later Mavengere realised that he needed to also depict other people’s experiences in his art work.

An accomplished printmaker, he predominately uses linocut banknotes in his artworks.

The banknote artworks are a framework within which one can observe the issues of migration with relevance to socio-economic divergence of identity and convergence of another.

Born in 1992 in Bulawayo, his works strike you from a distance with a visible Zimbabwean heritage and identity features.

He portrays people as they leave their familiar homes and territories, searching for better life in the cities and foreign countries like SA and Botswana.

“When I emigrated from Zimbabwe to SA I decided to embrace my experience. It started as a personal story. Looking at the inflation that we experience in Zimbabwe those paintings about notes were a good way to express it. My work depicts a lot of money issues, hunger, cross border issues and documentation challenges,” he says.

“When I emigrated from Zimbabwe to SA I decided to embrace my experience. It started as a personal story. Looking at the inflation that we experience in Zimbabwe those paintings about notes were a good way to express it. My work depicts a lot of money issues, hunger, cross border issues and documentation challenges,” he says.

“Directional lines in the banknotes depict scattering of people and population displacement, the repetition of patterns which symbolise circumstantial economic system. The figures and portraits are economically fabricated identities that are fitting into a new homeland of occupation versus the home of origin.”