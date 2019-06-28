SA based Zim songbird drops album

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SOUTH African based vocal princess, Nadia Nakai has released an explosive 17 track album, featuring regional music luminaries.

Songstress Nadia Nakai enthralled fans at her debut album launch on Thursday, at the plush Sumo Club in Johannesburg.

In a heartfelt post on her official Instagram page, the ‘Bragga’ hitmaker thanked fans who attended the album launch for supporting her music career.

“Thank you sooooo much to every single person that took the time to come out to my album launch last night!!!!

“I’m so happy you all are enjoying the album!!! It means the world to me. I swear I’ve got no words,” Nakai wrote.

The 29-year-old rap queen is signed under Family Tree Record Label owned by renowned rapper, Cassper Nyovest who also features on the album.

The album titled Nadia Naked, features some of her collaborations with British rapper, Stefflon Don, Khuli Chana, Ycee, Kwesta, Tshego and Lady Zamar.

Now a force to reckoned with in the music orbits, Nadia Nakai built her career off the success of two songs, something difficult to achieve in the industry.

Her much anticipated album is available on all music digital platforms.