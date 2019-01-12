SA billionaire gifts son Porsche for passing matric

eNCA

South African businessman and billionaire Robert Gumede bought one of his sons a yellow Porsche for passing matric.

A video posted by Themba Gumede has been circulating on social media and shows Matana Robert Junior Gumede’s reaction to the surprise gift worth approximately R 2.8-million.

“So as a family we decided to fool my little brother and made him believe that he got the Boxster S. Yes he was happy… But wait and see his reaction to what we ACTUALLY him. Proud of you little bro!”, said Themba.

Robert Gumede is the founder of Guma Group, a leading black-owned investment company with businesses spanning in Information Technology, mining, and tourism.

