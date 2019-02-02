SA: Chawapiwa explains why he moved from Baroka FC to AmaZulu

By KickOff.com TALENT Chawapiwa says the reason he left Telkom Knockout champions Baroka FC for AmaZulu is because the KwaZulu-Natal side kept pushing for his signature.

“You know they called me and we spoke earlier at the start of the season, but I didn’t think it was gonna be this year,” Chawapiwa tells KickOff.com.

“We just spoke and they asked ‘if you wanna come’ and I said ‘if you agree with the team I’ll come’. So now they kept on pushing and pushing, until we agreed.

“It’s a team [AmaZulu] whereby you can grow, I mean it’s a team whereby you can also get good advice from the senior guys and staff. It’s a team that wants to achieve more. They also have a great coach.”

Chawapiwa starts a new challenge with Usuthu but values the time he spent at Baroka.

“It was a good one you know [his stay at Baroka], we managed to win something. I am grateful to the team for giving me the platform to showcase my talent, I really enjoyed every moment there,” he says.

“They made me grow as a player. I knew that one day I was gonna leave as I always wanted to improve as a player.”

Even though he was a big fish in a small pond at Bakgaga, Chawapiwa admits he will have to start from scratch again in order to prove himself to the AmaZulu supporters.

“Ja you know because the supporters they expect you know what you’re gonna give to them. It’s now a different story because I have to go out there and again win the approval of the supporters and contribute more to the team.

“I want to achieve more trophies. I won Telkom, I want the league if possible. In three years I must achieve two trophies.”

Asked how he ended up at AmaZulu after being strongly linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns in the past, Chawapiwa was philosophical.

“I can’t comment much on that but that’s how football is. It’s full of surprises you know because even people when I came to Baroka they said ‘why did you go to Baroka’ and stuff, you know.”