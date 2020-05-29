SA club offloads misfiring Ndoro

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

VETERAN Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro faces an uncertain future after parting ways with South African Premiership club Highlands Park on Wednesday following a disappointing season at the club.

The Johannesburg-based outfit confirmed Ndoro’s departure with one of the club’s directors Brad Kaftel telling South African football website, KickOff that the once feared striker was nolonger performing to the club’s satisfaction.

According to the Lions of the North, the 35-year-old Ndoro had a meeting with the management on Tuesday and that’s when both parties decided to go separate ways.

“Highlands Park FC confirms the amicable parting of ways with Tendai Ndoro following a meeting between both parties late on Tuesday. The club wishes him well and is thankful for his contribution in the team as well as the professionalism displayed during his time with us‚” the club tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Indications were that Ndoro would leave at the end of the current season after struggling to cement his place in Owen Da Gama’s starting line-up this season.

He arrived highly rated by the management following his impressive record at both Mpumalanga Black Aces and Orlando Pirates.

However, the technical team felt he didn’t do enough after scoring just twice in 14 matches for the club since his move.

Ndoro featured just once in Highlands Park’s last 12 league games leading to reports of a fallout with the club’s technical team.

Just a month ago, Ndoro saw his salary cut by R20 000 due to the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the suspension of the 2019/20 season.

This was after the former Zimbabwe international went public to say he wouldn’t mind living without a salary provided his monthly salary was used for a good cause during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ndoro’s career has not recovered since his return from Saudi Arabia where he played for Al-Faisaly.

He left South Africa for Al-Faisaly while on the books of Pirates in 2017 but returned six months later to join Ajax Cape Town.

His stint with the Urban Warriors was marred by the controversy around his acquisition and playing for three different clubs in one season.

Ndoro was eventually found guilty of contravening football rules, and he was subsequently banned while Ajax were relegated to the NFD.