SA coach accuses struggling Khama Billiat of lying about his age

SOUTH African coach, Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane, has made wild accusations that former Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat is struggling for form at Kaizer Chiefs because he either allegedly lied about his age or due to excessive partying.

The 32-year-old former Ajax Amsterdam and Mamelodi Sundowns player has been targeted for fierce criticism in the South African media after failing to hit his best form since moving to Kaizer Chiefs in July 2018.

Now the former Black Leopards and Maritzburg United coach Ngubane has joined the list of former players to hit out at Billiat, who is reportedly one of the highest-paid players in South African professional football

Speaking on Robert Marawa’s Marawa Sports Worldwide show, Ngubane said he suspected off-the-field issues were responsible for Billiat’s form loss.

“He cannot be earning so much (money) but not performing on the field,” said the former Black Leopards coach.

“There is definitely something wrong. It is either he is really unhappy, he doesn’t sleep enough, and he parties all night, or he cheated (his) age.”

Billiat, who was named the Player of the Year in the South African Premiership in 2016, is yet to score a goal this season.

He has only played in eight games due to fitness issues.

Billiat’s struggles this season come on the back of his worst campaign in South Africa last season when he scored just two goals across all competitions due to injuries and poor form.

The former Warriors poster boy’s current contract at Kaizer Chiefs ends in June next year.

Chiefs have the option to extend his contract by another season but if Billiat’s struggles continue he could be on his way out of the club.