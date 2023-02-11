SA cops intercept 10-car convoy delivering illicit cigarettes from Zim; eleven people arrested

Spread This News

By Jonisayi Maromo I Multimedia Journalist, IOL News

SOUTH AFRICA: Smugglers in five vehicles escaped the police in Limpopo on Thursday when the officers tried to intercept a convoy of 10 vehicles transporting illicit cigarettes from Zimbabwe.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the convoy deviated from the N1 highway and turned into Piesanghoek Road to avoid police.

“The intensification of intelligence-driven operations to prevent the smuggling of illicit cigarettes into the country led to the arrest of 11 suspects, the seizure of illicit cigarettes and five of the 10 motor vehicles that were transporting them along the Piesanghoek road in the early hours of Thursday, 9 February 2023,” said Mojapelo. “Members of the Limpopo tracking team and Capricorn highway patrol operationalised information received about 10 motor vehicles which were smuggling illicit cigarettes from Zimbabwe to South Africa. The vehicles were driven in a convoy on the N1 road from Musina in the direction of Louis Trichardt.” Police in Limpopo arrested 11 Zimbabwean nationals and seized batches of illicit cigarettes and five vehicles including two BMWs, a Nissan Pathfinder, an Audi A4. Photo: SAPS He said the law enforcement team caught up with the vehicles on the Piesanghoek Road after the convoy took a detour to avoid police detection.