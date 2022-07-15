SA deploys first batch of new guards at “problematic” Beitbridge border shared with Zimbabwe

Spread This News

engineeringnews.co.za

SOUTH AFRICA: The first group of Border Management Authority (BMA) border guards has been deployed at the Beitbridge border post, in Limpopo.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said in a release on July 15 that the guards were the first cohort of young men and women who have undergone a rigorous selection process, including interviews, physical training and orientation, to serve as border guards.

This stems from government’s efforts to better secure South Africa’s borders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2020 announced the promulgation of the Border Management Authority Act, which ushered in a series of events to improve border management.

These include the appointment of a commissioner and two deputy commissioners in November 2021, who proceeded to recruit the border guards.

The commissioners are working to ensure that the BMA becomes a standalone Schedule 3A entity responsible for South Africa’s borders by April 1, 2023. Currently, the BMA is incubated as a branch in the Department of Home Affairs.

More border guard deployments will follow once this process is completed.

Motsoaledi took the opportunity to highlight that the border guard recruits must act with integrity and not become susceptible to corruption, fear or favour, particularly as any of South Africa’s 53 land ports of entry can be used lawfully to enter the country.

“South Africa is not for sale, not for any amount,” he stated, adding that the border guards will be monitored in this regard.

Beitbridge, which borders with Zimbabwe, had been identified as a “problematic” segment, along with the Lebombo and Khosi Bay ports of entry bordering Mozambique, and the Maseru port of entry bordering Lesotho.

Motsoaledi reiterated that government is determined to make South Africa’s borders less porous.