SA: Driver, passengers arrested enroute to Zimbabwe

By Agencies

SOUTH Africa: An unlicensed driver of an unroadworthy vehicle, which was transporting undocumented foreign nationals to Zimbabwe, has been arrested during a road block led by Transport Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga in Limpopo.

The overloaded bakkie was stopped at Mogwadi in the Senwabarwana area.

Chikunga said its concerning that the vehicle travelled from Brits in the North West without being impounded.

“The driver does not have a driver’s license, the license disc is expired, the vehicle is unroadworthy, the vehicle is overloaded and the passengers do not have passports. They were arrested,” she said.

“This is actually worrying because it’s not like the people are arriving in the country, they are already in the country attempting to leave the country. They have been in South Africa without documents.”

The arrested driver, who doesn’t want to be named, does not believe he committed an offence.

“I’m taking them to Zimbabwe for the holidays. Yes, I drove from North West to Limpopo just as others drive from here to Cape Town without a license,” he said.

“I have not killed anyone and I won’t, I am a good driver. I know the passengers don’t have passports but they should be spared because they are not animals.”