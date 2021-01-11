SA Editors Want Zim Govt To Discipline Tafadzwa Mugwadi

Spread This News











The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called on the leadership of Zimbabwe’s ZANU PF to step in and discipline its Director of Information and Publicity, Tafadzwa Tuboy Mugwadi.

Sanef says he is assaulting media freedom and freedom of expression with his daily posts on social media.

Sanef also note his comments directed at SABC Foreign Editor Sophie Mokoena and describes them as a “bid to intimidate, harass and stop her from doing her job”.

Sanef says Mugwadi seems to have taken personally tough questions about the whereabouts of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa amid the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Sanef advises both Mugwadi and the ZANU-PF to direct any complaints to the SABC management and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).