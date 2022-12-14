SA: Family confirms kidnapped Zim businessman back home; mum on return details after missing for a month

Spread This News

By Independent Online

SOUTH AFRICA: A Gauteng family is breathing a sigh of relief as their kidnapped relative has returned home.

Ranga Gova, 35, a Zimbabwean businessman based in Centurion, was kidnapped while seated in his wife’s vehicle at the traffic lights near the Midstream Mediclinic in Centurion just before 8pm on Thursday, November 3.

Speaking to IOL at the time, Gova’s wife, Mamelo, said at the time of his kidnapping, he was less than two minutes away from the estate where they lived.

The couple has been together for almost six years and has a two-year-old daughter.