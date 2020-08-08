SA Football Kicks Off Despite Covid-19 Pandemic

Spread This News











Football is back in play after a 5-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa — the most affected country on the African continent.

All 57 cup and league matches will be staged in Gauteng, the hardest-hit province in the country by coronavirus, which has claimed 9,298 lives nationally and is the highest death toll in Africa.

Drastic health restrictions will be imposed on the various ABSA Premiership teams as the Minister of Sports pointed out how neighbouring Zambia stopped championships due to a spike in cases.

As is the global standard, stadiums will remain empty during matches – which is bizarre for the SA “vuvuzela” culture, where there is a dynamic exchange between fans and players.