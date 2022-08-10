SA foreign minister thanks Zimbabwean govt for support in curtailing illegal migration

Spread This News

By IOL.com

PRETORIA: International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has told her visiting counterpart, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava, that Pretoria is grateful for the supportive role played by the neighbouring country in arresting the scourge of illegal migration.

“Dear Minister, I’m sure you are aware that effective management of immigration has been an ongoing challenge for our government,” Pandor said in Pretoria where she co-chaired the mid-term review of the Bi-National Commission (BNC).

“We’ve recently established a border management agency and we hope it will vastly reduce illegal migration and improve efficiency. I must thank you and your government for the support you have given us in this endeavour,” she said. Pandor said the review meeting gives the two neighbour countries an opportunity to “reboot and reset our programmes, to better respond to the challenges that have emanated” from the Covid-19 pandemic. “I am pleased to recall that despite the constraints of the pandemic, total trade between South Africa increased from a quantum of R38 billion in 2020 to 47.5 billion in 2021. I trust that our delegations will align our planning to enhance this positive development and I note in the figures that the surplus lies with South Africa, and we would like to see greater benefit to Zimbabwe’s economic sectors as well.