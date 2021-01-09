SA Health Authority Urges Self-Quarantine Among Zim Travellers

Spread This News











HEALTH authorities in South Africa’s Limpopo province have called on Zimbabweans and other travellers crossing into the rich neighbour to self-quarantine upon arrival at their different destinations.

This follows recent reports some 104 people, the majority being travellers, had tested positive for Covid-19 at the busy border post in a space of four days.

There have been multitudes of Zimbabwean travellers who have been stranded at the Beitbridge border post while trying to cross into the neighbouring country.

Images of the situation at the border post showed hundreds sleeping in the open with no social distancing or wearing of face masks.

Against that background, Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba called upon all travellers to consider self-quarantine upon arrival at their various destinations.

The South African side of the border post is located in the neighbouring country’s Limpopo province.

Said Ramathuba, “The Limpopo department of health is calling upon all people coming to SA through the Beitbridge border post to self-quarantine before interacting with others upon arrival at their destinations.

“With thousands of people stuck at the port for days while waiting for their entry into the country to be processed, the department is worried the events at the border are fast becoming a superspreader.

“Considering the incubation period of the virus, we wish to implore those who will be crossing from Beitbridge to do the right thing and self-quarantine because they have been exposed to a potential superspreader.”