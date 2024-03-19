SA Home Affairs minister calls on the SIU to probe department irregularities after Zimbabwean got top job using fake permit

Spread This News

The Star Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has called on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe irregularities at the department. This comes after an illegal foreign national from Zimbabwe, Kudakwashe Mpofu, managed to infiltrate the North West provincial government using a fake residence permit to gain employment in the Department of Tourism.

Mpofu, who has since resigned from his position, worked as the chief financial officer. Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, the minister said this issue has led him to request from President Cyril Ramaphosa to authorise an SIU proclamation to deal with recent reports of irregularities at Home Affairs. “Mr Mpofu’s issue leads me to the third issue that I want to talk about today. As a result of the revelations of the Lubisi report, Home Affairs asked the president to issue a proclamation for the SIU to investigate visa issues in the Department of Home Affairs.

“We are happy that the president has issued such a proclamation and the SIU is going to work hand in glove with the Lubisi team and the multidisciplinary team which was appointed as a result of recommendations of the Lubisi report,“ he said. The minister said the notion that the department was doing nothing to secure the country’s borders was not correct as the department and many of its units were working tirelessly to ensure that the issue of porous borders was being brought under control. “I wish to remind the country of what I once said in one press conference when some people were accusing us of doing nothing to secure our borders. This was before the advent of the BMA (Border Management Authority) and its border guards. The accusations were made when social media videos showed poor people jumping the border fence in order to buy some mealie meal or paraffin.

“At that time, I said some people want me to chase lizards while crocodiles abound. I described crocodiles as respectable people who enter the country legally wearing suits or high heels and carrying briefcases full of cash to bribe officials to legalise their stay in the country. I said then that we are going to concentrate our energies and resources on the crocodiles. I wish to enthusiastically tell you today that with the work of the Lubisi team, the multidisciplinary team and the SIU, the days of the crocodiles like Mpofu are numbered,” he said. Meanwhile, the North West MEC for Economic Development, Environment Conservation and Tourism, Virginia Tlhapi, said the department has noted the allegations and will be working closely with the SIU to ensure that this matter is resolved. “As a department, we have been following this matter since last week, when it appeared in the ‘Sunday World’ newspaper.