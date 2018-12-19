SA: Kaizer Chiefs suffer Khama Billiat injury blow

By Sports Reporter

SOUTH African giants Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt a major blow ahead of their crucial Caf Confederation Cup clash against Malagasy side Elgeco Plus FC on Saturday after star forward Khama Billiat was ruled out with a muscle injury.

Chiefs travel to Madagascar on Friday and the club’s physiotherapist David Milner confirmed that the influential Zimbabwean international would definitely not make an appearance at the Stade d’Analamanga.

Billiat‚ who has been in brilliant form for the South African club this season‚ suffered the injury during their 3-0 over Elgeco Plus in the first leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last weekend.

The Zimbabwean is not the only Chiefs player in the treatment room; he has been joined by Ramahlwe Mphahlele (knee)‚ Eric Mathoho (ankle)‚ Ryan Moon (eye) and Zulu (face fracture), Milner said in a statement on the club’s official website.

“He [Billiat] is out for two weeks. Khama has a hip adductor muscle strain, he will be rested for two weeks to recover. George has a hamstring muscle strain. He will be out for one week.

“Philani fractured a bone in his face, he had to have minor surgery and we are awaiting the report to inform us the extent of the injury.”

Billiat has managed to score nine goals while notching eight assists this season across all competitions, including a hattrick in the last round of the Caf Confederation Cup that helped them see off Zanzibar minnows Zimamoto.

The 28-year-old joined the Glamour Boys from Sundowns during the pre-season to the 2018-19 campaign and has already made a huge impact in the squad with six league goals so far this season.