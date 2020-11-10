SA leader condemns clashes at anti-racism protest

Spread This News











BBC

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned Monday’s clashes between parents and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party outside a school in Cape Town during an anti-racism protest.

The school was accused of being racist after a video of an all-white matriculation party emerged online.

President Ramaphosa, in a statement, said the incident “brought back hurtful memories of a past we should never seek to return to”.

He said allegations of racism against the school needed to be urgently investigated.

The school administration previously said it was not involved in planning the party and teachers were only invited by a group of parents.

“We should not allow what has transpired at Brackenfell High School to be used by any groupings who want to cause racial polarisation,” President Ramaphosa said.