SA MINISTER: Oliver Mtukudzi built bridges of African unity

By East Coast Radio

SOUTH Africa’s Arts and Culture Department’s Minister, Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to the Zimbabwe’s cultural icon, following the news of his death.

The 66-year-old father of five passed away at a hospital in Harare Wednesday. It’s reported he’d been battling diabetes.

Mtukudzi worked and performed together with late music icon, Hugh Masekela, who died on the same day last year.

With a collection of 67 albums, he’s known for his 1993 hit, Neria.

He’s also collaborated with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Ringo Madlingozi and Joss Stone.

A short statement on Mtukudzi’s official Facebook page said the family is taking time to come to terms with the shocking loss.

Commenting on Twitter, minister Mthethwa said;