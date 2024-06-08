SA opposition parties unite to demand transparency in coalition talks with ANC

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

OPPOSITION political formations in South Africa have united in calling for transparency in ongoing coalition talks to establish a new government following former ruling party African National Congress (ANC)’s shock electoral loss, last week.

The concerned parties are urging the Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to convene a meeting to shape the future of South Africa’s government.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) acting spokesperson, Roger Solomons said opposition parties have collectively decided to request Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to call for an indaba with all 18 parliamentary party leaders to determine the agenda for a potential Government of National Unity (GNU).

“In the interests of transparency and openness, the parties in the meeting made a collective decision to formally write to the Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo, requesting he convenes a meeting with the leaders of all eighteen parties represented in the National Assembly (NA),” he said.

Solomons said the meeting aims to determine the agenda of a potential GNU, which is preferred by the ANC.

“The purpose of this meeting is to decide on the agenda of any GNU, which is the preferred option of the biggest party in South Africa, the ANC.

“We cannot commit to or reject any GNU without knowing or agreeing to the actual agenda of said government,” he said.

He also indicated that any GNU agenda must include key issues such as:

Constitutionalism and the rule of law

Justice and redress

A mixed economy that creates jobs

Zero tolerance for corruption

Reforming education

Eradicating crime.

Solomons added unity requires action, not just words and inorder to truly build a united government, the negotiation process itself must be transparent, inclusive, and sincere, earning the trust of all South Africans, and not just a privileged few.

“Unity is not a buzzword. If we are to build unity in government, then the actual negotiation process must demonstrate unity and good faith to all 60 million South Africans,” said Solomons.