SA Parliament Fire Erupts Again: ‘Entire Roof Engulfed’

The roof of SA Parliament in Cape Town reignited Monday afternoon

TimesLIVE

A FIRE that ripped through parliament in Cape Town Sunday has again erupted and “engulfed the entire roof”.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the news Monday afternoon.

“[The] fire has just re-emerged and it’s now engulfing the entire roof of the National Assembly. It’s inexplicable, as we thought it’s been put out completely,” he said.

Cape Town fire and rescue service’s Jermaine Carelse also confirmed that the fire had “flared up”.

“The void beneath the roof sheeting of the National Assembly is on fire. There are six firefighting appliances on the scene, as well as the hydraulic platform from Roeland Street fire station.”

There were 34 firefighters busy on the scene, he said.