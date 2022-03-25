SA Police Arrest Operation Dudula Leader

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPERATION Dudula leader, Nhlanhla ‘Lux’Dlamini has been arrested and is detained at Johanneburg Central Police Station.

The South African press quoted his deputy Dan Radebe as saying Dlamini was arrested soon after he had an interview with Kaya FM radio in Parktown.

A Soweto resident, Victor Ramerafe, claims that Dlamini and his colleagues raided his home claiming that he was selling drugs.

The press further reports that Ramerafe claims that they destroyed property at his house worth thousands of dollars.

Dlamini claimed that his arrest was instigated by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters, who are currently against his organisation’s anti-immigration programs.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Operation Dudula activists have been evicting so-called illegal immigrants from their rented houses and work places claiming that they have grabbed most South African jobs.