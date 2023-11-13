SA: Police searching for Zimbabwean woman after dismembered body discovered in suitcase in Benoni

Spread This News

By Times Live

POLICE are searching for a 33-year-old Zimbabwean woman after the discovery of a mutilated body in a suitcase in Wattville, Benoni, on the East Rand.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said crime prevention wardens made the gruesome discovery on Saturday.

“The wardens were conducting patrols when they came across a man and woman pushing a heavy suitcase. The pair was stopped and while searching the bag, the woman ran away and a mutilated body was found inside the bag. The man, 53, was arrested,” Nevhuhulwi said on Saturday afternoon.

“Further investigations by the detectives revealed the woman was the victim’s girlfriend and that they were staying together in Actonville. The circumstances that led to the gruesome murder are unknown at this stage.”

Police requested anyone with information that can assist in tracing and locating the woman to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the MySAPS app which can be downloaded on any smartphone. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.