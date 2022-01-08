New Zimbabwe.com

SA: Police stop vehicle with 14 illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe

SA: Police stop vehicle with 14 illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe

8th January 2022 ,
Spread This News

SABC: Gauteng Police stopped a bakkie with 14 illegal immigrants, mostly women, from Zimbabwe to Gauteng.

The illegal immigrants alleged that they each paid the driver R1500 to transport them to Johannesburg.

The driver was also arrested for bribery after he offered the law enforcement certain amount for them to be allowed to go through Operation O Kae Molao.

New Zimbabwe.com