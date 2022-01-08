SA: Police stop vehicle with 14 illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe

SABC: Gauteng Police stopped a bakkie with 14 illegal immigrants, mostly women, from Zimbabwe to Gauteng.
The illegal immigrants alleged that they each paid the driver R1500 to transport them to Johannesburg.
The driver was also arrested for bribery after he offered the law enforcement certain amount for them to be allowed to go through Operation O Kae Molao.
