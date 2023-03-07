SA: Premiership footballer collapses and dies on training ground

By News24.com

The South African football community was mourning on Tuesday following the sudden death of Richards Bay Premier Soccer League (PSL) star Siphamandla Mtolo.

Mtolo’s club confirmed that he had died suddenly and tragically after collapsing during a training session earlier in the day.

The PSL, meanwhile, confirmed that a moment of silence would be observed at all upcoming Nedbank Cup and Diski Challenge fixtures this week.

The league said it was “deeply saddened” by the news as tributes poured in from all corners of South African football.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) also issued a statement on Tuesday.

“We as the South African Football Association would like to convey our sincerest condolences, deepest sympathy and heartfelt sorrow to his family, friends and the club during this difficult time,” the organisation said on its website.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and Richards Bay FC following the tragic passing of Siphamandla Mtolo,” Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs said on their social media.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

There were no further details from Richards Bay by Tuesday night, though News24 understands that club management and the players met on Tuesday night.