SA premiership’s Golden Arrows inspired by Zimbabwean trio

KickOff

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela is hoping his players will be inspired by their teammates who were at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Abafana Bes’thende were well represented at the tournament with the likes of Divine Lunga, Danny Phiri and Knox Motizwa playing for Zimbabwe.

Komphela is hoping they will inspire their teammates when they return to the club.

“It’s not about how they performed, the most important thing is we are associated with them, we share the platform with them,” Komphela said.

“It will come back and rub off on our players this side. When they come back we will make an example of Lunga and Phiri, and it will also tell others that it’s possible. It’s a great pleasure and inspiration.”

Komphela says if the club loses those players during the transfer window it will benefit the club and the players because any player wants to grow in his career.

“Football is a business, if we lose them we will have to replace them,” he added. “If they go, the team benefits and also for them in their private lives, you don’t only play football for the fun of it, you play to survive and if they get multi-million dollar contracts, you can’t say no to that.”