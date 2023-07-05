SA probe promised after VP’s bodyguards attack motorist

Paul Mashatile says there will be a thorough investigation

The deputy president of South Africa, Paul Mashatile, has condemned the actions of his police protection staff after video emerged of them attacking people on a highway in the city of Johannesburg.

The footage shows the armed officers dragging one man from a car and then stamping on his head until he appeared to lose consciousness.

The video has provoked outrage and highlighted the issue of police brutality in South Africa.

The deputy president said he “abhorred” any unnecessary use of force against unarmed civilians and said there would be a “thorough investigation”.

There is no indication that Mr Mashatile was present at the time.