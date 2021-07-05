SA PSL Club In race For Free-Agent Rusike

Spread This News











KickOff

KickOff.com has gathered that the race is on to sign former SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike.

The Zimbabwean striker is currently a free agent after recently being released by SuperSport, together with midfielder Lucky Mohomi.

Rusike has already been linked with a potential return to Maritzburg United, where he started his professional career in South Africa.

According to a source close to Sekhukhune United, Rusike is on top of their list of players the club intend to sign this coming season.

“The club is looking for a top striker. Rusike has been identified as one of the players that the club wan to sign,” says the source.

Sekhukhune, who are set to make their maiden appearance in the DStv Premiership next season, are also chasing the signature of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabo Rakhale.