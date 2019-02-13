SA: Tendai Ndoro believes ‘a season of goals’ will come

By KickOff.com SOUTH Africa: Highlands Park forward Tendai Ndoro has admitted that the rate at which strikers score in the PSL is enough, but is confident that a season of goals is still to come in future in the Absa Premiership.

The current top scorer in the league is Black Leopards marksman Mwape Musonda, who has bagged eight goals for Lidoda Duvha having had a slow start to the campaign.

Since Siyabonga Nomvethe scored 20 goals for Moroka Swallows, none of the PSL top scorers have netted more than 14 goals in a campaign. With 10 matches left for most of the teams in the league, no one is likely to surpass the 14-goal mark.

“It has been preached since I came to South Africa, with strikers scoring 10, 11, 12. I don’t know what’s wrong or if it’s the type of football, but we need to have more composure and take full responsibility as strikers for not getting enough [goals],” Ndoro tells KickOff.com.

“We have chances, sometimes you score one and sometimes you have 10 chances and you don’t score. It’s football, but one day there will be a season of goals. Now there’s not a lot of games left and it’s eight goals, which is not good enough.

The former Orlando Pirates striker has scored one goal in nine appearances for the Lions of the North, but insists he is happy with the progress he has made.

“Yes, I’m happy [with how things have gone at Highlands]. Every team has its own philosophy, so you have to gel in to be part of it. One day it will be okay for me, but I am happy with the way things are proceeding.

As a striker you always want to go on the pitch and score. When it’s your day, then it’s your day. If it’s not your day, then it’s not your day. You don’t have to force.”

Highlands, meanwhile, will take on Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Cape Town Stadium on Friday.