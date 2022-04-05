SA: Three Zimbabweans Arrested After Being Found Driving Vehicle Stolen In 2016

Spread This News

By news24.com

Three people were arrested in Johannesburg for the alleged possession of a vehicle that was stolen in 2016.

The K9 Unit of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) apprehended the three, from Zimbabwe, on Friday after they were allegedly found in possession of a stolen Toyota Hilux.

The two men and a woman were set to appear in court soon after JMPD members arrested them in Hillbrow.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the three were arrested after officials stopped them in Wolmarans Street.

“Officers stopped a silver Toyota Hilux bakkie in Wolmarans Street in Hillbrow which had three occupants – two males and one female. Whilst searching the vehicle, they noticed that the VIN (vehicle identification number) on the vehicle did not correspond with the number plate,” Fihla said.

According to Fihla, information from the national traffic information system revealed that the vehicle had been stolen in Carletonville in 2016.

“The Zimbabwean nationals were placed under arrest for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and detained at Hillbrow SAPS,” Fihla said.