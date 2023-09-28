SA: Tycoon Moti honoured as Zim Achievers Awards nominations revealed

Spread This News

By Own Correspondent

SOUTH African tycoon Zunaid Moti will be among the people to be honoured at this year’s Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) which be held at a gala dinner set for November.

Nominations for ZAA South Africa’s 8th edition, which will be held at the at Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg, were revealed earlier this week, featuring some of the most enterprising personalities and businesses in Africa’s second largest economy.

“We are pleased to return once more to celebrate our people and grow lasting relations through the ZimAchievers Awards platform,” said ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza.

“We also acknowledge our sponsors who continue to throw their weight behind our vision to amplify Zimbabwean success stories. We extend our congratulations to all the nominees and look forward to another grand movement.”

This year’s awards will also see special honours being given, among them businessman Zunaid Moti who will get the Friend of Zimbabwe award for his diverse “investments and empowerment projects in Zimbabwe”.

Businessman Kudakwashe Musasiwa will also be recoginised for innovation after his success with agrotech start-up Fresh In A Box while Mudiwa Hood will get the Community Development award for his philanthropic work.

From the world of sports and entertainment, veteran musician Buffalo Souljah honoured for his contribution to showbiz, while UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo gets the Founder’s Inspiration Award for his defying-all-odds journey in the sport.

Other honourees include African Youth Ambassador for Peace for Southern Africa, Cynthia Chigwenya, who is being recognised for her work in international policymaking and blazing a trail in the diplomatic space.

Organisers said voting platform has since opened at www.zimachievers.org.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Business of the Year

Diaspora Meds Robin Crown International 4B Protection Services FGZ Group Journeyman Works FACHS Group Cospharm Pharmaceuticals Xquisite Floors Terra World



Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Munyaradzi Dongo Bismark Chinyavanhu Crispen Muzvuwe Lutherious King Chitopho Tayarudza Mutongoreya Tapiwa Virima



Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Tinashe Chingwaru Tendai Chanakira Catherine Chiuta Chido Dzinotyiwei Tsitsi Marote



Business innovation of the Year

Lovemore Chanengeta – Edusyms Edzai Zvobwo – Acalytica Tinashe Nyumudoka Catherine Chiuta – Hukuru Autobody John &Tinashe Shangwa -Evolearn ltd



Male Personality of the Year

Tichaona Mawoni Munya Touch Mr Kamera Tinashe Nyumudoka Joshua Rubin



Female Personality of the Year

Tatenda Gute Nunurai Mudarikwa Audrey Chimwanda Rose Guwaza Nokuthula Nkosinomusa Tshuma



Author of the year

Kudakwashe T Muganu Makanakah Solomon Victor Sibanda Bongani Joseph Mathe Prof David Katerere



Media Production of the year

MTM Media Productions African Voice Global News Joburguru Eardrumproducton JIT TV



Simba Mhere Media Award – Male

Leo Phiri Anesu Maxwell Nathi Ndlovu Tongai Furusa (Editor) Hugo Ribatika – News Anchor – Newzroom 405



Simba Mhere Media Award – Female

Audrey Chimwanda Bertha Chiruma Vuyelwa Ndlovu



Community Organisation of the Year

Sham wari Foundation The Eye Of Hope Community Development Organization NPO CAMFED



Community Champion of the Year

Munyaradzi E Manzunzu Nkululeko PK Nkomo Prof David Katerere Angeline Murimirwa



Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment

Aljoy Anesu Chikowo aka Chik Aljoy Mcasiseli Brandon Gwaza Dj Tashinga Mr Brown SA Tatenda Kamera



Farmer of the Year

Fidelity farming (PTY)ltd – Fidel Zimbango Mark Ndlovu Godfrey Madzivire Obideince Tshabalala Erasmus Gwenero



People’s Choice Award

Tendai Tinashe Jacob Mawoko Bawsslady Chichie Blessed Katiyo Jerome Galiao Nokuthula Nkosinomusa Tshuma



Sports Personality of the Year

Ranga Chivaviro Bongani Ntini Onisimo Bhasera Douglas Mapfumo



Restaurant of the Year

Calzone FunkBA Tsa witkoppen Jozi Burgers



Young Achiever of the Year Male – under 30

Methuselah Takudzwa Myambo Mpumelelo Dube – Joshua Rubin Samuelle Dimairho Douglas Mapfumo



Young Achiever of the Year Female – under 30

Ethel Marira Tapiwa Chirairo Dr Thandeka Moyo-Gwete



Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award

Junior Ngulube Prof David Katerere



Founder’s Awards

Friends of Zimbabwe Award

Tbotouch Zunaid Moti Jan Badenhorst



Founder’s Inspirational Award

Themba L Gorimbo



Founder’s Pioneer Award

Colin MacKenzie – Founder JIT TV



Founder’s Special Recognition Awards