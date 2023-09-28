SA: Tycoon Moti honoured as Zim Achievers Awards nominations revealed

By Own Correspondent
SOUTH African tycoon Zunaid Moti will be among the people to be honoured at this year’s Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) which be held at a gala dinner set for November.
Nominations for ZAA South Africa’s 8th edition, which will be held at the at Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg, were revealed earlier this week, featuring some of the most enterprising personalities and businesses in Africa’s second largest economy.
“We are pleased to return once more to celebrate our people and grow lasting relations through the ZimAchievers Awards platform,” said ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza.
“We also acknowledge our sponsors who continue to throw their weight behind our vision to amplify Zimbabwean success stories. We extend our congratulations to all the nominees and look forward to another grand movement.”
This year’s awards will also see special honours being given, among them businessman Zunaid Moti who will get the Friend of Zimbabwe award for his diverse “investments and empowerment projects in Zimbabwe”.
Businessman Kudakwashe Musasiwa will also be recoginised for innovation after his success with agrotech start-up Fresh In A Box while Mudiwa Hood will get the Community Development award for his philanthropic work.
From the world of sports and entertainment, veteran musician Buffalo Souljah honoured for his contribution to showbiz, while UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo gets the Founder’s Inspiration Award for his defying-all-odds journey in the sport.
Other honourees include African Youth Ambassador for Peace for Southern Africa, Cynthia Chigwenya, who is being recognised for her work in international policymaking and blazing a trail in the diplomatic space.
Organisers said voting platform has since opened at www.zimachievers.org.
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES
Business of the Year
- Diaspora Meds
- Robin Crown International
- 4B Protection Services
- FGZ Group
- Journeyman Works
- FACHS Group
- Cospharm Pharmaceuticals
- Xquisite Floors
- Terra World
Male Entrepreneur of the Year
- Munyaradzi Dongo
- Bismark Chinyavanhu
- Crispen Muzvuwe
- Lutherious King Chitopho
- Tayarudza Mutongoreya
- Tapiwa Virima
Female Entrepreneur of the Year
- Tinashe Chingwaru
- Tendai Chanakira
- Catherine Chiuta
- Chido Dzinotyiwei
- Tsitsi Marote
Business innovation of the Year
- Lovemore Chanengeta – Edusyms
- Edzai Zvobwo – Acalytica
- Tinashe Nyumudoka
- Catherine Chiuta – Hukuru Autobody
- John &Tinashe Shangwa -Evolearn ltd
Male Personality of the Year
- Tichaona Mawoni
- Munya Touch
- Mr Kamera
- Tinashe Nyumudoka
- Joshua Rubin
Female Personality of the Year
- Tatenda Gute
- Nunurai Mudarikwa
- Audrey Chimwanda
- Rose Guwaza
- Nokuthula Nkosinomusa Tshuma
Author of the year
- Kudakwashe T Muganu
- Makanakah Solomon Victor Sibanda
- Bongani Joseph Mathe
- Prof David Katerere
Media Production of the year
- MTM Media Productions
- African Voice Global News
- Joburguru
- Eardrumproducton
- JIT TV
Simba Mhere Media Award – Male
- Leo Phiri
- Anesu Maxwell
- Nathi Ndlovu
- Tongai Furusa (Editor)
- Hugo Ribatika – News Anchor – Newzroom 405
Simba Mhere Media Award – Female
- Audrey Chimwanda
- Bertha Chiruma
- Vuyelwa Ndlovu
Community Organisation of the Year
- Sham
- wari Foundation
- The Eye Of Hope Community Development Organization NPO
- CAMFED
Community Champion of the Year
- Munyaradzi E Manzunzu
- Nkululeko PK Nkomo
- Prof David Katerere
- Angeline Murimirwa
Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment
- Aljoy Anesu Chikowo aka Chik Aljoy
- Mcasiseli Brandon Gwaza
- Dj Tashinga
- Mr Brown SA
- Tatenda Kamera
Farmer of the Year
- Fidelity farming (PTY)ltd – Fidel Zimbango
- Mark Ndlovu
- Godfrey Madzivire
- Obideince Tshabalala
- Erasmus Gwenero
People’s Choice Award
- Tendai Tinashe Jacob Mawoko
- Bawsslady Chichie
- Blessed Katiyo
- Jerome Galiao
- Nokuthula Nkosinomusa Tshuma
Sports Personality of the Year
- Ranga Chivaviro
- Bongani Ntini
- Onisimo Bhasera
- Douglas Mapfumo
Restaurant of the Year
- Calzone
- FunkBA
- Tsa witkoppen
- Jozi Burgers
Young Achiever of the Year Male – under 30
- Methuselah Takudzwa Myambo
- Mpumelelo Dube –
- Joshua Rubin
- Samuelle Dimairho
- Douglas Mapfumo
Young Achiever of the Year Female – under 30
- Ethel Marira
- Tapiwa Chirairo
- Dr Thandeka Moyo-Gwete
Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award
- Junior Ngulube
- Prof David Katerere
Founder’s Awards
Friends of Zimbabwe Award
- Tbotouch
- Zunaid Moti
- Jan Badenhorst
Founder’s Inspirational Award
- Themba L Gorimbo
Founder’s Pioneer Award
- Colin MacKenzie – Founder JIT TV
Founder’s Special Recognition Awards
- Rabison Shumba – Charitable causes.
- Tendai Chitapi – Founder Kuronga – Services to Agriculture and Innovation
- Cynthia Chigwenya – Services to Diplomatic
- Donovan Anthony Chimhandamba – Services to Entrepreneurship and Community Development
- Buffalo Souljah – Services to Music and Community Development
- Simba Chitando – Community Development
- Mudiwa Hood – Community Development
- Kudawashe Musasiwa – Innovation
