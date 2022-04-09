SA Violence: Govt minister tells Zimbabwean – ‘I’m just asking you to leave very peacefully’

By sowetanlive.co.za

SOUTH AFRICA: A man has been thrown out of the meeting between the government and residents of Diepsloot as tempers flared soon after he introduced himself as a Zimbabwean communist party representative.

Emotions ran high inside the hall when the man tried to speak where ministers and government officials came to hear the grievances of the community about crime which led to violent protests this week.

The man, wearing a red cap, was taken out by the police and followed by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who advised him to understand why he cannot be part of the closed proceedings.

The community could be heard shouting as the man came out of the hall.

He then told Motsoaledi outside that he was from Fourways and that he was invited to the gathering.

“This is a community meeting of people who stay here only… People are angry. We ask you to leave because this is a meeting of the community. Now we are unable to continue with the meeting because they are very angry. I’m just asking you to leave very peacefully. Tell whoever has invited you that they invited you to the wrong meeting,” said Motsoaledi.

Just after Motsoaledi spoke to the man, police whisked him away while community leaders shouted “what is this one doing here”.

Two community members told Sowetan that the community got angry after the man introduced himself as a Zimbabwean.

“He introduced himself as a Zimbabwean and the residents got angry,” one of them said.

Motsoaledi later addressing the community outside that by asking the man to leave, he was saving the situation as the community was angry about his presence.

Police minister Bheki Cele and Motsoaledi are in Diepsloot to find a lasting solution on the problems that have resulted in violent protests this week and killing of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi.

Residents have been complaining that crime in the northern Johannesburg township has reached unbearable levels and the government has to act immediately.

They have blamed foreign nationals for the high levels of crimes such as armed robberies and murder.