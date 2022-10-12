SA: Zim coach Dhlakama relishing Black Leopard coaching role

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN coach Rodwell Dhlakama says he is relishing his new role at South African second-tier club, Black Leopards, after recently dumping relegation-threatened ZPC Kariba.

Dhlakama was Monday named the new head coach at the Limpopo-based side, taking over from Joel Masutha, who remains suspended by the club.

The former Zimbabwe national Under 17 and 20 coach is tasked with ensuring that Leopards compete for promotion back into the South African premiership.

In an interview on his first day at Black Leopards, the 48-year-old former Ngezi Platinum Stars coach said he was ready and up for the task.

“I felt duty bound and compelled that I should come here because in Zimbabwe there is nothing more to achieve because I have won the league and some cups. I have coached the national team so this is a new challenge,” Dhlakama said.

“For me, South Africa has the biggest sponsorship in terms of football and it is good for me to advertise my name to try and coach on the PSL and this is an opportunity for me to get this team back to the PSL.”

“For me, this is a step forward given the profile of the league. Taking a team which is at the bottom of the log and trying to improve its status is a big challenge. So that’s where I will be recognized on whether I am a good coach or not.”

“I want to make sure that the team makes a huge statement in the league. Where they are sitting now they are not at the right place so I am trying to make sure that I remove this team and take them to their rightful position.”

Dhlakama will have to wait a bit longer to sit on the bench as the club is still processing his work permit.

The former Monomotapa coach was absent from ZPC Kariba’s win over Manica Diamonds Saturday, and watched Black Leopards lose to City Rovers in Malamulele on the same day.

Dhlakama becomes the third Zimbabwean to mentor the outfit after Sunday Chidzambwa and Jairos Tapera. This will be his third stint outside Zimbabwe after coaching Green Mambas and Manzini Sundowns in eSwatini.