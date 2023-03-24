SA: Zim man man burned beyond recognition in shack fire; another drowns after being swept into sea

Spread This News

By SA Media

SOUTH AFRICA: The Asanda Village community in Western Cape is reeling after a man burned beyond recognition during a shack fire on Saturday 18 March.

The incident happened at about midnight and the cause is unknown.

Musa, a resident and neighbour of the deceased said he was disturbed by his death.

“I heard about the incident on Saturday morning. The guy who died in the shack fire lived in the same street as us. He is a foreign guy, but I don’t know his name and nationality.

“The time the incident occurred I was asleep because I was drunk. I woke up past 07:00 and that’s when I heard about the news,” said Musa.

He said he doesn’t know how many people were staying in the house.

Musa described the incident as tragic. He stated that he doesn’t want to assume the cause of the fire, but stated that there was power in the area.

Lwandle Police Station spokesperson Sgt Mthokozisi Gama confirmed the incident, saying the deceased is a Zimbabwean national.

“Police have opened an inquest docket after a 40-year-old man from Zimbabwe burned to death in a shack fire in Asanda Village on Saturday.

“Police were busy with their normal patrol duties when they saw a shack fire at Linda Street.

“Fire fighters were called to extinguish the fire,” he said.

Gama stated that the police do not suspect foul play at the moment.

