SA: Zim migrant up for cable theft, tries to bribe cop with R100

By SA media

JOHANNESBURG: An Illegal Zimbabwean national, Crispen Chinowuyita (26), abandoned his bail application at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 30 September.

The Illegal Zimbabwean is facing charges of possession of copper cables and bribery of a police officer.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, he was arrested on 28 September 2022, after a police officer who was patrolling in Silverton, saw a white truck with scraps.

“He stopped the truck and asked to search it when he found rolled copper cables hidden underneath scrap metals.”

When Chinowuyita was questioned about the copper cables, he bribed the police officer with R100.

“The matter was postponed to 10 November 2022, for further investigations,” she explained.