SA: Zim owner of popular hair salon gunned down in cold blood

By News24.com

CAPE TOWN: Samora Machel residents are calling for law enforcement authorities to leave no stone unturned in their quest to bring the killers of the owner of a popular hair salon to the book.

The 37-year-old Zimbabwean and the owner of Melita Salon at Chris Hani Street was gunned down inside her business on Sunday 25 March.

The motive for the killing is still unknown.

According to residents, the latest killing is the tip of the iceberg. Crime is a serious challenge in the area and there is a need for more police officers.

“We are shocked by the incident and we are appealing to the police to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and rot in jail,” said Bongani Maqungwana, the spokesperson for the Samora Machel Community Policing Forum (CPF).

“We also urge whoever has information that can assist with the arrest of the perpetrators to come forward”.

Although he believed the incident was just a robbery, Maqungwana said the area had seen a surge in extortion cases against business owners.

He said they wanted to ensure the practice was rooted out of the community.

When City Vision visited the area on Sunday 26 March the salon was closed.

Other business owners refused to comment, citing a breakdown in trust.

“Eish my brother, it’s not nice. We are scared but we don’t have a choice. The salon has been closed since the incident occurred,” commented one owner, as he locked the burglar gates of his business.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie confirmed the incident. He added that local police are probing the murder.

“The officers responded to a shooting in progress complaint and on arrival at the scene, found the lifeless body of the deceased on the floor. She had already succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head and was later declared dead by paramedics on the scene,” said Pojie. He said the motive is unknown and will form part of the investigation.

Police appeal to anyone with information to call the nearest pol