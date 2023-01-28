SA: Zimbabwean arrested with 30,000 Mandrax tablets worth R1.5m; tried to bribe cops with R400

Spread This News

By TimesLive

SOUTH AFRICA: Western Cape police have confiscated 30 bags of Mandrax tablets worth R1.5m.

Police attached to the provincial narcotics unit were doing routine checks on Friday morning along the N1 in Beaufort West when they bust a Zimbabwean for possession of drugs and attempted bribery.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the suspect allegedly offered the police officers R400 for safe passage.

“On Friday morning about 9.30am, members of the team were busy with routine vehicle checks along the N1 when they spotted a silver Toyota Corolla parked at a petrol station. The driver acted suspiciously when he noticed the members,” said Spies.