SA: Zimbabwean jailed 12 months for producing fake driving licenses

JOHANNESBURG: Convicted Zimbabwean foreign national, Zephania Zimunya, who was arrested a year ago for producing fake driving licenses was finally sentenced.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) reported that the man who operated from an internet café was sentenced to a year imprisonment after serving 11 months.

“On an investigation conducted by NTACU and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), a Zimbabwean foreign national, Zephania Zimunya, was convicted for producing fraudulent South African driving licenses and foreign driving licenses from an internet café he was operating in his backyard in Hercules, Pretoria”. RTMC

This follows his arrest on 26 August 2021 when members of NTACU and DPCI conducted a joint undercover operation at the identified internet café with the intention of purchasing the alleged fraudulent documentation and to arrest the suspect.

“During the operation, two undercover agents posed as clients needing fraudulent driving licenses which they successfully purchased leading to the immediate arrest of the 48-year-old Zimbabwean male.

“He appeared in court and was sentenced to a year of imprisonment after being kept in custody for 11 months”.

RTMC also explained that the court further directed that he be deported on completion of his sentence as he was also an illegal immigrant.