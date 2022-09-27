SA: Zimbabweans flee Elim, Limpopo, after three are burnt beyond recognition

Spread This News

Zim government has sent a consular team to Limpopo to investigate and help repatriate the dead

The Zimbabwean government has expressed its dismay after three of its nationals were burnt beyond recognition in Chavani Village in Elim, Limpopo, on September 17.

The three men had been accused of stealing solar panels and electricity cables.

“The ministry is distressed with sad reports of the death of our three nationals in SA. We have since dispatched a consular team to Makhado, Limpopo. The team managed to visit Waterval police station. The police officers who were on the evening shift are said to have confirmed [the incident].

“The team will engage the investigating officer to establish the identities of the three victims. The bodies of the three individuals are at Elim government mortuary. Several Zimbabweans are said to have fled the Tshavhani Village to various unknown locations.”

Zimbabwean authorities said while the number of those who fled remains unknown, the team established that 10 people fled to a village called Mashamba Thema, where a SA family is said to have accommodated them.

“The team is working on establishing contacts with families of the deceased to assist with repatriation. Consultations are under way with local authorities relating to those who have camped at the police station,” read the statement.

The consular team also said it is engaging with civil society organisations Lawyers for Human Rights and Red Cross Society, who have been working with the victims since the disturbances started.

GroundUp reported that, more than 200 migrants had fled into the bush around Elim fearing for their lives. The group was reportedly prepared to leave SA but could not afford the cost.