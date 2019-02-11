SA: Zim’s Chawapiwa reveals 2019 Africa Cup of Nations dream

By KickOff.com

SOUTH Africa: Newly signed midfielder Talent Chawapiwa believes AmaZulu can help him achieve his goal of playing for Zimbabwe at the 2019 African Nations Cup in Egypt.

The former Baroka FC player is looking forward to playing regularly under Clinton Larsen and believes the move will benefit both player and club.

“I’m here to play football and make sure the team wins trophies, this is a huge step for me as a player,” Chawapiwa said at his unveiling.

“It’s a good feeling when you play for a team that needs you, every player wants to be in a team where he is guaranteed game-time.

“I want to make sure my performance improves so I can attract interest from our national coach to select me. It’s everyone’s dream to represent your national team.”

Chawapiwa revealed his fellow countryman Ovidi Karuru made it easy for him to choose Usuthu over other clubs in the PSL.

He added: “Karuru is a very honest guy, he was very open to me about the club and his opinion made me realise how important it is for me to do well here.”