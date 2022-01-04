SABC Airs Job Seekers Reality Show

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SABC 1 will on January 5 premiere ‘The Chair’ a reality television show that connects job seekers with their prospective employers and gives them tips on nailing job interviews.

‘The Chair’, a first of its kind in South Africa’s reality television was produced by Mountain Top Productions.

TV personality, Mpho Monareng who has been selected as the host announced the show on his Instagram page.

He wrote: “ Don’t forget to catch a show that will be changing the unemployed lives in South AFRICA. Wed, 5 Jan, 4:30pm FOLLOW & WATCH @thechairsabc1 on @mzansi_fosho”.”

A teaser shared by Monareng revealed that four candidates will vie for one job.

An HR specialist, Madelein Hendricks will be The Chair’s judge and resident HR specialist helping candidates as well as viewers master job interview requirements.

She said: “Job seekers genuinely do not know where to apply for work, how to structure their CVs for the best results and even what it takes to nail an interview.

“I instantly see a link to how companies and people can benefit one another. We should be focused on the long-term, staying with a company for a longer period for the benefit of our own personal career growth and that of the company, rather than taking the first opportunity that comes along because we are desperate. This mindset is not productive for employees or employers as many resources are wasted when recruiting and replacing people.”