Sables beat Algeria to lift Rugby Africa Cup 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior men’s rugby team lifted the Rugby Africa Cup trophy Sunday at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, after beating Algeria 29-3 in the final.

This saw Zimbabwe putting its second Rugby Africa Cup trophy in the cabinet since 2012 when they won the first one.

Zimbabwe produced a stellar performance, taking the game for a breather leading 12-3 before adding 17 more points in the second.

Team captain Hilton Mudariki described the triumph as a dream come true for the team and the rugby fraternity.

“This is a dream come true for every player and staff member. We dedicate this victory to the millions of Zimbabweans who have supported us throughout our journey.

“This is just the beginning, and we are committed to building on this success.This win is not just for the team, it is for the 16 million Zimbabweans dotted around the world, this is for you,” said Mudariki.

Amongst the Sables squad, veteran player Brian Makamure is the only player who won the trophy back in 2012 and he now boast of a record of being the only player to win the Rugby Africa Cup two times with the Sables.

In a third place play off, Namibia beat Kenya 38-27 to settle for Bronze as the latter finished fourth while hosts Uganda finished fifth after beating Uganda 34-31.

Burkina Faso finished last on eigth position after losing by 10-25 to Ivory Coast, who settled for the 7th spot.