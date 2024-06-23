Sables coach Benade not impressed despite victory over Zambian rugby side 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior men’s rugby team coach, Piet Benade is not pleased with his side’s performance despite beating their Zambian counterparts by 17-22 in a match played at Lusaka Rugby Stadium in Zambia this Saturday.

This was the two sides’ second meeting in two months, the first one being last month’s 32 – 28 win for Zimbabwe at Prince Edward during the Mwana Group Schools Rugby Festival.

Zimbabwe was using the game as part of its preparations for the Rugby Africa Cup scheduled for Uganda next month.

“I think it was not a perfect performance by any means, but credit goes to Zambia for their push.

“We struggled to handle them a little bit, fortunately we showed little bit of composure in the last 10 minutes to close the gap and to pass.

“So I’m happy with the result but the performance, obvious we alway want things to improve because I think we left a couple of tries there,” said Benade during a post match interview.

The Sables are also scheduled to play Botswana in another friendly before they leave for the Africa Cup.

Meanwhile, Lady Sables had a good outing as well after beating their Zambian counterparts 25-26.

Just like the Sables, the victory saw them recording a double over Zambia this year following last month’s 19-17 win on home soil.